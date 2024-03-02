From 1 January 2024 the rate, for those with short-term rental contracts, remains at 21% only for the first rented property, from the second onwards it goes to 26%. Now, the choice of tourist rental making a property profitable has become a real business in Italy, given that in this way the seasonality of tourism can also be exploited to review rental prices. Precisely for this reason, more and more owners of houses other than the main residence are choosing this form of income which, among other things, is not included in business income for those who own up to four structures.

Even if the change does not involve the majority of Italians, this is an increase that adds to other burdens foreseen for property owners (such as, for example, the capital gain introduced for those who sell a property renovated with the superbonus before a certain period has passed or the updating of the cadastral income, again for properties renovated with the superbonus, which also has effects on the IMU) .

The increase in the flat rate tax to 26% is aimed only at those who finalize short-term rentals of two to four properties with rentals of up to 30 days. According to the government's intentions, the increase in the rate should be used to finance a reduction in taxation on first homes.

Article 1, paragraph 63 of the Budget Law, which introduced the modification of the dry tax rate for those who allocate more than one apartment to short-term tourist rentals, also provides for obligations towards those who carry out real estate brokerage activities for the same type of rental contracts. In detail, the novelty brings, for these subjects, the obligation to make the withholding tax as an advance payment if they collect or are involved in the payment of the fees relating to short-term rental contracts.