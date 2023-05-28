Sunday, May 28, 2023
Urgent: PSG goalkeeper is in ‘serious condition’ after falling off a horse

May 28, 2023
Urgent: PSG goalkeeper is in ‘serious condition’ after falling off a horse


Juventus vs. psg

Photo of the match Juventus vs. psg.

Photo:

Filippo Monteforte. AFP

Photo of the match Juventus vs. psg.

The fall took place in Andalusia, where the player traveled after the match against Strasbourg.

Spanish Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico is in “serious condition” after falling from a horse, the club said.

The fall took place in Andalusia, where the player traveled after sitting on the substitute bench this Saturday in the match against Strasbourg, in which PSG achieved the point that made them mathematically champion of France.

News in development…

