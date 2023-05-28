The car in which he was traveling with his parents broke down, but when he got out of the car he was run over by a passing vehicle. A 16-year-old boy is hospitalized in serious condition at the Santissima Annunziata hospital in Sassari. The car was traveling along the Sassari-Alghero road when, on the stretch after Olmedo, it ran into problems. With the vehicle broken down, the sixteen-year-old got out of the passenger compartment, but was hit by another car. His conditions are very serious and the intervention of the ambulance was necessary to transport him to the hospital.