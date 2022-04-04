Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Urban planning One family demands the relocation of the Helsinki municipal boundary – Perikunta wants to relocate its lands to Helsinki

April 4, 2022
April 4, 2022
World Europe
City|Town planning

A private heir is applying for a transfer to the city of Helsinki.

One the family wants to transfer the land they own from Vantaa to Helsinki. In practice, that would mean moving the municipal border.

Helsinki and Vantaa oppose the transfer requested by the private heirs in Länsisalmi.

The area is located on both sides of Sotungintie and is 31 hectares in size.

According to tradition, the transfer of the municipal border is supported by the fact that all public transport is directed from Länsisalmi to Eastern Helsinki, whose service offering is also important for the residents of Länsisalmi.

According to tradition, the development of the area seems to be more important for the city of Helsinki than for the city of Vantaa.

Vantaa the city council responded negatively to the inheritance issue on Monday.

According to the council, the relocation “would make it more difficult to develop the Vantaa Länsisalmi area, as the planning area would be reduced and limited to an awkward shape”.

In the statement, Vantaa also points out that the region represents a new growth trend for the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, which should in any case be planned as cross-municipal co-operation.

Helsinki the city government will discuss a draft statement on monday that points out that a change in the municipal boundary would make a single wedge at the municipal boundary and delimit it inappropriately.

The Länsisalmi area was included in the joint master plan of Östersundom in the municipalities of Helsinki, Vantaa and Sipoo, which went to the Supreme Administrative Court last year.

The first station area of ​​the metro extension from Länsisalmi was planned there. With the repeal of the general formula, the design returned to its starting point. This spring, Helsinki has started preparing the Östersundom sub-master plan in its own area.

