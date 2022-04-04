The Cavaliers complain about the race direction that has sent Embiid to the line 20 times. Strus scores 23 points in the second half: Miami wins in Toronto

Philadelphia passes to Cleveland but the Cavaliers complain about the referee, Miami wins in Toronto while Minnesota overtakes Houston.

Cleveland Cavaliers-Philadelphia 76ers 108-112

An absolutely unstoppable Embiid in the painted area takes care of dragging the 76ers (48-30) to success in Cleveland. The MVP nominee knocks out the Cavaliers (43-36) with 44 points and 17 rebounds on the scoresheet but the Cleveland coach is not there and points his finger at the referee trio that sends Embiid to the line 20 times. "They stole the game – says at the end a very angry JB Bickerstaff – we deserved to win the match". Harden also makes his own and produces the second triple double with the 76ers jersey: 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Cleveland: Garland 23 (4/13, 3/5, 6/6 tl), Stevens, LeVert 18. Rebounds: Brown 12. Assists: LeVert 7. Philadelphia: Embiid 44 (9/20, 3/6, 17/20 tl), Harden 21, Maxey, Harris 11. Rebounds: Embiid 17. Assists: Harden 10.

Toronto Raptors-Miami Heat 109-114

The Heat (51-28) move to Toronto and keep the Eastern Conference lead with two games ahead of the Celtics with three games left in the regular season. The touching tribute that the Canadian team dedicates to the former Raptors (45-33) Lowry becomes the main theme of a match that Miami, without Butler and Tucker, wins thanks to the excellent second half of Strus, who signs all 23 his points in the second half, and the best performance of the season by a recovered Oladipo (21 points with 6/9 from long distance).

Toronto: VanVleet 29 (3/6, 4/11, 11/11 tl), Siakam 29 (10/15, 1/3, 6/7 tl), Branes, Trent Jr. 19. Rebounds: Boucher, Siakam 8. Assists: VanVleet 7. You love me: Strus 23 (0/1, 7/9, 2/2 tl), Oladipo 21, Herro 18. Rebounds: Adebayo, Herro 9. Assist: Lowry 10.

Indiana Pacers-Detroit Pistons 117-121

Third consecutive success for the Pistons (23-56) who beat the Pacers (25-54) by shooting very well from long distance. Detroit eventually produced a great 21/41 from three and took possession of the match in the third fraction. Very good Bey: 31 points in just 23 ‘of play.

Indiana: Brissett 20 (3/8, 4/6, 2/2 tl), Hield. Haliburton 19. Rebounds: Brissett 10. Assist: Haliburton 17. Detroit: Bey 31 (4/9, 7/9, 2/2 tl), Jackson 19, McGruder, Edwards 13. Rebounds: Key 9. Assists: Edwards 9.

Orlando Magic-New York Knicks 88-118

The Knicks (35-44) dominate in Orlando and try to end a disappointing season in a positive way. The Magic (20-59) remain paired with the Rockets with the worst record of the NBA. First triple-double in his career for Quickley who scored 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists from the bench.

Orlando: M. Wagner 18 (5/5, 2/5, 2/4 tl), Brazdeikis, Bamba 13. Rebounds: Bamba 12. Assist: Fultz 6.

New York: Barrett 27 (6/11, 3/9, 6/8 tl), Toppin, Quickley 20. Rebounds: Robinson, Quickley 10. Assist: Quickley 10.

Houston Rockets-Minnesota Timberwolves 132-139

The Timberwolves (45-34) up by 25 points in the last quarter, lift their foot off the accelerator early and risk more than they should in the final, but still manage to win against the Rockets (20-59). 33 points for Edwards, 28 points and 11 rebounds, however, for Towns.

Houston: Green 31 (8/10, 4/8, 3/6 tl), Christopher 30, Porter Jr. 21. Rebounds: Sengun 15. Assist: Porter Jr. 8. Minnesota: Edwards 33 (8/9, 4/12, 5/5 tl), Towns 28, Russell 22. Rebounds: Towns 11. Assists: Russell 9.