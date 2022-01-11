Urban planning Helsinki wants to demolish seven apartment buildings under the age of 40 in Vesala on the edge of Aarrepuisto

It is planned to build mainly wooden residential houses to replace the concrete houses to be demolished.

Helsinki is planning to demolish seven 1980s apartment buildings in Vesala, Mellunkylä. In its place, it proposes new residential buildings that better serve the needs of the present and the future.

The buildings under threat of demolition contain rental apartments for apartments in the City of Helsinki (Heka).

The Helsinki City Environmental Board was supposed to decide the fate of the houses on Tuesday, but it left the matter on the table. The board will review the town plan change next week.

After that, the matter will go to the city government and the city council.

If The proposed plan solution will be implemented.

The mass model shows how the new houses would fit on the edge of the Treasure Park in the middle of the picture.

Not only Heka’s rental apartments but also semi-detached and right-of-occupancy apartments are planned for the new houses. When completed, the project will bring 200 new residents to the area.

Current the houses are less than 40 years old. The Helsinki civil service has justified the sustainability of the project, among other things, by the fact that the demolition of the buildings does not produce significant climate emissions.

The city, on the other hand, intends to curb emissions from new construction, for example by requiring the use of wood: the new buildings would be mainly wood in terms of both their structures and the cladding of the facades.

In addition, the aim is to reduce the car dependency of the area’s residents by improving public transport connections. Scheduled Vantaa tram and Raide-Jokeri 2 would replace part of the bus traffic now serving the area. Metro Mellunmäki has been running for more than 30 years.