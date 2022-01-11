Missing less and less when starting the new one season 2022 of Formula 1, which will present a technical regulation very different from the one in force in the last World Championship: in addition to a modification of the tires, which will go from 13 to 18 inches with an attached wheel cover, the aerodynamic component will also be revolutionized, with an overall design of the single-seaters that will have few elements in common compared to the cars of 2021. A general change comparable to that which occurred in 2009, the year in which the technical regulations were upset in many respects.

In this regard, the McLaren Technical Director, James Key, compared the current situation with that existing just before the green light on the world championship 13 years ago, while anticipating the possibility of rather accelerated development on cars during the next championship: “A similar circumstance occurred in 2009 – he described – with some very angry aero complaining about drastic changes between seasons. Yet, along the way, we realized that there were many things that could still be done, albeit a little more delicate and complicated. I suspect that, compared to then, we will see some differences in 2022, with different ideas about different cars. It will be interesting to see what the technicians do, given that I believe that development rates are likely to be very high. We still have a lot to learn, as well as everyone else, with the cars of ’22. We have to test them on the track and compare them with those of our opponents. An element, the latter, which could push to make big changes or modifications. It will allow us to understand what are the strengths and weaknesses compared to competitors “.

“We are all in the same boat, in this sense – Key added – and I think that it will bring many ideas to life as you progress through the first half of the season“. Finally, according to the Woking dt, only in 2023 will there be a greater balance between the cars and the teams, who will have achieved a greater understanding of the technical characteristics: “In that year – he has declared – I believe that everything will standardize, because certain trends probably they will be identified by each team. We will be able to understand what worked for us, as well as what did not go according to plan. It is too early to say whether the cars will be more similar, but the teams will have a better idea of ​​how to approach the cars of 2023 ″.