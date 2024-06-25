The well-known brand Teslastarted the installation of thehardware 4.0 in its vehicles just last year. This platform controls the driver assistance systems of the Tesla branded vehicles. Despite various changes implemented by the car manufacturer in question in order to enhance the performance of the system and the installation of cameras characterized by better resolution, for now this platform is not able to guarantee consumers excellent performance in terms of systems ADAS and Autopilot.

Tesla’s new hardware 5.0 is coming

During the last meeting with the shareholders, Elon Musk has communicated some surprising news: the release of hardware 5.0 for Autopilot (i.e. the driving assistance system). Musk also asserted that this platform will be characterized by astonishing improvements, and therefore thehardware 5.0 it will be almost ten times more powerful than 4.0.

This new entry will come baptised with the first name Of “AI 5”, and its aim will be to improve performance in 360 degrees in terms of cognitive power to manage artificial intelligence algorithms. On the other hand, neural networks are the basis of the latest version of Autopilot Full Self Drive. The cameras are expected to see major improvements in imaging and resolution. So the transition from platform 4 to platform 4 5 it is seen as a step forward in assisted driving. Something we haven’t seen with the transition fromhardware 3.0 to 4.0, as it had no leaps forward. To be fair, Musk said these exact words:

“We still have a long way to go to reach the limits of Hardware 3.0”.

When will the new hardware come out?

First of all, some work will begin this year to make specific changes to Hardware 4.0. – therefore in any case we will continue to work on the previous platform -. Tesla, in fact, hopes to offer significant advances in ADAS systems in the future, particularly in autonomous driving capabilities (FSD). Moreover, Tesla is already working towards Hardware 5.0 AI, which debut is expected in 18 months.

Musk, during the conference with shareholders, clarified that the design of the new 5.0 device has been completed, and that the consumption of the new platform, however, will be very high – around 700/800 W -. For example, the 4.0 system consumes 200W at full power. But it is necessary to specify that in any case, unlike previous generations, the dynamic management of consumption will be perfected in the new hardware system. In short, the new entry will be able to balance – much more than the previous version – the energy demand based on the complexity of the situation it will find itself examining.

