The ‘mystery’ of the email

New developments on the case that had exploded a few days after the Canadian Grand Prix within the Mercedes team, when Team Principal Toto Wolff had reported to the police a anonymous email reached him, senior F1 executives and some media who claimed that the Lewis Hamilton’s car had been deliberately ‘sabotaged’ by the team.

No crime

While waiting for the Austrian Grand Prix, and a few days after the conclusion of the Spanish one (in which Hamilton also reached the podium), a spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police he returned to the issue, declaring that this episode does not constitute any crime: “On 12 June Northamptonshire Police received a report regarding an email which had been circulated within the Mercedes AMG F1 Team. No crime was found. However, advice has been given regarding any other emails the team may receive.”

Who did it?

In the email sent to Wolff it was specified that the seven-time world champion’s car had been damaged by the team following the Briton’s decision to move to Ferrari in 2025. Despite the reports to the British police, Wolff reiterated that he did not want to believe that the email had been sent by a member of the team, even if the sender has not yet been identified.

‘Madness for Wolff and Vasseur

Contents defined as ‘crazy’ by the Austrian manager, as well as by Frederic VasseurWolff’s friend and counterpart at Ferrari: “I put aside my relationship with Toto – declared the Frenchman – but how can you imagine that a company with 1,500 people working day and night, pushing like hell to bring updates, could sacrifice one of our cars or damage one? Nobody in the paddock could do something like that. We are fighting for the championship. Every weekend we try to get one point more than the others. How can you think of saying ‘Ok, that Lewis, we don’t want to score points with him anymore’?