Wings and aerodynamics: an unstoppable escalation

It is in progress these days shakedown in Malaysia in Sepang where the test riders, the rookie Pedro Acosta and the Honda and Yamaha riders (thanks to the new concessions) are busy ahead of the three days of official testing scheduled from Tuesday 6th to Thursday 8th February.

On the track they did not go unnoticed the numerous aerodynamic innovations which are now proliferating on the prototypes of the premier class. Dorna owner Carmelo Ezpeleta has guaranteed that in 2027 when the new regulation debuts the aerodynamics and the 'lowers' will be 'weakened', but in the meantime wings are also appearing on the forks.

Ben Spiesworld champion on his debut in Superbike in 2009 and then winner in MotoGP aboard the Yamaha of the Dutch Grand Prix in 2011, on Twitter launched the following appeal to the premier class: “It would be nice if the MotoGP bikes looked like motorbikes again and not like airplanes. Come on MotoGP, let the riders make the difference again. Stop making manufacturers spend money on aspects that have no impact on series production.”

The American rider also responded to one of his followers who said he liked the fact that MotoGP is a 'cutting-edge laboratory' like F1 in terms of technical experiments: “I have nothing against opinions. I'll just reiterate that in this way it is not a given that the best driver wins. The winner is whoever signs the right technicians or who spends the most money off the track. If Marquez had raced a Ducati in recent seasons he would certainly have 2 or 3 more titles.”