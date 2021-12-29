The Integrated Transport Center announced the update of the speed reduction on the (Abu Dhabi – Al Ain) road between Al Mafraq Bridge and Baniyas Bridge from Thursday, December 30, 2021 to April 2022.
The Transport Center called on all road users to take precautions and follow safety procedures.
