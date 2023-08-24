Researchers from the Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UPCT) have developed a biomimetic robotic hand that allows it to give orders, process and receive information from sensors, imitating the way the human brain does. These results are part of the work carried out in the doctoral thesis of Francisco García Córdova, professor in the Department of Thermal and Fluid Engineering.

The developed algorithm is much simpler than those currently used by robots, even those that use Artificial Intelligence, which opens a door to future developments. “It handles the variables in a less complex, faster and smoother way”, indicated the co-director of the thesis, Toribio Fernández Otero, principal investigator of the Experimental and Modeling Electro-Chemical-Biomimicry group.

During his doctoral thesis, García got the robotic hand to reproduce the grasping movements of a human being better than current robots do. Applications can be transferred to various fields. Among them, developing devices for medicine, such as making a probe that can be bent as it goes through an artery in a more precise way.

Cold, heat and fatigue



«The muscle that we have developed in the Electrochemistry laboratories of the UPCT is such a natural adaptation that with the algorithm that we have developed it has the same actuating and sensory characteristics as human muscles, which is why it is capable of feeling cold, heat, fatigue and weight, for example”, explained Professor García.