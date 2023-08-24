A woman driving a Hyundai confused gas with a brake and flew into the building of the Vertical shopping center in Balashikha, Moscow Region. Footage from the scene is available at Telegram-Channel Shot.

According to the source, no one was hurt in the incident. The 59-year-old female driver is dealt with by the police who arrived at the scene.

Earlier, an accident involving a foreign car and an electric scooter in Moscow was caught on video.