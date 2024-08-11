Yesterday, Saturday, the art inauguration of the project “Dialogues and border memories: textile art as a historical and social link in the Juárez Valley” was held and a series of cultural events were held at the Regional Museum of the Juárez Valley.

This was the inauguration of a work of art on the theme of the fight against the Sierra Blanca Texas nuclear waste dump project, created by the Nortejiendo Collective of Chihuahua City, in collaboration with women from the “San Agustín Museum Senior Citizens Group” and Georgina, a student at the UACJ and a member of the community.

In addition, the crowning of this year’s Queen of the senior citizens group, María Luisa Castillo, took place, replacing the outgoing Queen Norma Villa.

With the same theme of the fight for environmental protection, Los Faisanes was exhibited, made in a workshop carried out by the aforementioned art collective, with young people and children from some communities in the Juárez Valley.

This workshop was held at the cultural space known as OKUVAJ, located in the community of Porfirio Parra.