L'Xbox Store of Microsoft has started the promotions Last Chancethanks to which it is possible to add many games for Xbox Series
Among the offers we find the remake of Dead Space offered at 31.99 euros, with a discount of 60% on the standard price. Completely changing genre, RoboCop: Rogue City in the “Alex Murphy Edition” version is available for 48.99 euros, with a 30% reduction.
Assassin's Creed Mirage, on the other hand, can be purchased for 34.99 euros, with a price reduction of 15 euros, and if desired, further games in the series are available at discount, including Valhalla, which however we remind you that will soon be included in the PC catalog and Xbox Game Pass.
The most inviting offers
You can find all the Xbox Store's Last Chance promotions directly from the console or in the web version of the store by visiting this dedicated page. Offers will only be valid until January 16th. Below we have compiled a list with some of the highlighted discounted games.
- RoboCop: Rogue City Alex Murphy Edition for 48.99 euros, 30% discount
Ghostrunner 2 Brutal Edition at 34.99 euros, 50% discount
Assassin's Creed Mirage at 34.99 euros, 30% discount
Batman: Arkham Collection at 8.99 euros, 85% discount
Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition at 11.24 euros, 85% discount
Control Ultimate Edition at 9.99 euros, 75% discount
Dead Island 2 Deluxe Edition for 44.99 euros, 40% discount
Dead Space at 31.99 euros, 60% discount
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe Edition at 22.49 euros, 75% discount
Far Cry 6 at 17.49 euros, 75% discount
One Piece Odyssey at 37.99 euros, 60% discount
Need for Speed Unbound at 11.99 euros, 85% discount
Persona 3 Portable + Persona 4 Golden for 23.39 euros, 40% discount
Persona 5 Royal for 29.99 euros, 50% discount
Sonic Frontiers at 23.99 euros, 60% discount
Soul Hackers 2 for 20.99 euros, 65% discount
