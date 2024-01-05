L'Xbox Store of Microsoft has started the promotions Last Chancethanks to which it is possible to add many games for Xbox Series

Among the offers we find the remake of Dead Space offered at 31.99 euros, with a discount of 60% on the standard price. Completely changing genre, RoboCop: Rogue City in the “Alex Murphy Edition” version is available for 48.99 euros, with a 30% reduction.

Assassin's Creed Mirage, on the other hand, can be purchased for 34.99 euros, with a price reduction of 15 euros, and if desired, further games in the series are available at discount, including Valhalla, which however we remind you that will soon be included in the PC catalog and Xbox Game Pass.