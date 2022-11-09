Since his birth, a little girl was locked in her own house and for years the only light he saw was that of an intermittent light bulb in a room. She was in captivity for eight years and when she was able to get out she was unaware of reality and the outside world.

It happened in Attendom, Germany, where a woman identified as Rosemarie, accompanied by her parents, housed her daughter within four walls since she was a baby. It seems that the girl’s mother wanted to prevent her ex-husband, and father of the infant, from knowing about them, according to the newspaper ‘The Times’.

Since 2015, María stopped being seen by her father and people close to her family nucleus. According to Attendom authorities, the little girl was found in a state of complete weakness, which did not allow him to climb stairs or walk properly, at the age of eight. However, he showed no signs of any type of abuse or malnutrition, according to information from the magazine ‘People’.

Revenge?

According to ‘The Time’, Rosemarie separated from her husband shortly after Maria was born. After learning that her ex-partner had already started another relationship, she summoned him to tell him that she had decided to move to Italy with her little girl and also indicated the address where they would supposedly be received from her. But, this conversation was not clear to the girl’s father and he became suspicious.

She was held in the care of her mother and grandparents.

He wrote letters to Maria every day so that he could be in contact with her. However, he never got an answer. As a result of his concern, one of the couple’s relatives decided to travel to Italy to visit Rosemarie and Maria at the supposed address she had indicated. However, upon arriving at the place he realized that they were never there, which set off the alarms, an issue that he declared to the Police.

The German authorities began the search for the infant in order to find her whereabouts. The first place they inspected was the house of Rosemarie, who lived with her parents and Maria’s grandparents. There, after eight long years, the long-awaited discovery was made.

For now, Rosemarie has not given any statement as to the reason for her actions. Even so, the prosecutor’s office in Siegen, a city near the minor’s birthplace, will carry out the relevant investigations of her and Maria’s grandparents on suspicion of deprivation of liberty and abuse of guardians, the newspaper said.

Attendom authorities found the girl at her mother’s and grandparents’ house. For Eight years she did not know what the outside world was.

In the event that she is found guilty of the aforementioned crimes, Rosemarie will have to pay a sentence of 10 years in prison, according to the newspaper ‘Bild’.

Currently, little Maria is under the care of specialist doctors and psychologists, while the paperwork is being carried out so that she can soon be reunited with her father and he can take custody of the girl.

