Disney Plus is a success thanks to its original series that expand the Marvel and Star Wars film franchises. In this scenario, the company is already planning to carry out a program on Indiana Jones.

Variety revealed that the project is in a very early stage of development, so there are no further details about the plot, cast, and much less release date. What they did confirm is that they are looking for the writer.

Fans of the adventure saga are wondering if Harrison Ford will return to reprise his role in the event of a sequel, but it’s unlikely considering the actor no longer wants to hear from the bounty hunter archaeologist.

Harrison Ford wants ‘Indi’ to die in the fifth part of the saga. Photo: Composition/Disney

As you remember, it was reported that the fifth film, directed by James Mangold, will mark the end of the character just like “Logan” with Wolverine. For this reason it is presumed that the series would be a prequel when the protagonist began his adventures.

As for the idea of ​​being replaced, Harrison Ford had previously stated that no one else could take his place. “When I am gone, he will be gone. It’s easy”, were his words. “There will only be one actor playing Indiana Jones and that’s him,” Steven Spielberg said.