They are called “The Untouchables” because despite the fact that they are the emblem of the worst political decomposition imaginable in Mexico – thieves, rapists, kidnappers and criminals -, they have the total impunity of Palacio.

And they are the scum of the López Obrador government: the social waste turned into the government, the vileness in power, the bugs in the official party, the smelly worms of the 4-T and the rats that loot public money.

And, paradoxically, they are the closest collaborators of the Mexican president, to whom he dispenses all his trust, to whom he entrusts the most reckless chicanery and, therefore, to whom he defends with the greatest possible impunity and with the full weight of the State.

Even under the nickname “The Untouchables” it emerged from the group in power itself, since they are seen as a carbon copy of the criminal gang of Prohibition Chicago, masterfully portrayed in the classic film by Brian de Palma.

And they are “the scum” of power and politics because they were taken from the opposition sewers by López Obrador himself, who personally selected the worst waste, the most vile, the most pestilential worms, the hungriest rats and the most pigs. “trumpets”.

All “magnificent specimens” that, without shame, are exhibited by the president as a lineage of moral supremacy.

But no, make no mistake.

The truth is that when the president guarantees total impunity to the criminal Hugo López-Gatell, to the stalker Pedro Salmerón, to rogues like Delfina Gómez and Alejandro Gertz Manero, to the rapist Félix Salgado, to the looter Santiago Nieto; to criminal governors like Cuauhtémoc Blanco, Cuitláhuac García and Jaime Bonilla –among many others–, López actually buys protection, before paying any loyalty.

Does the president buy protection?

Yes, the objective is to buy the silence of those who for decades have done the dirty work for López Obrador.

And it is that the mafia gang that has accompanied Obrador since the formation of Morena –and who today hold important positions in the cabinet–, are the operators who, at the time, served as “collectors” to finance the party with dirty money. ; money product of crime, robbery of state workers and blackmailing businessmen and unbridled ambitious.

Others, those who arrived with López already become president, play the ugly role of “cover” for the State crimes that the Mexican president commits daily.

And that is the case of Hugo López-Gatell, who in recent days was defended “tooth and nail” by AMLO, despite the fact that Mexican justice and international opinion placed Gatell in the dock.

Why the staunch defense of the so-called “cat-gatell”?

The answer is elementary, because if today the president drops his right arm in the pandemic, López-Gatell will not take long to “sing” and reveal everything he knows about “crimes against humanity” endorsed by the Palace; which makes Obrador a state criminal.

And what will happen once AMLO is no longer president?

Well, the only one guilty of such crimes will be López-Gatell.

Yes, by then the Mexican president will say that he only listened to “the expert” and… period.

The case of the harasser of women, Pedro Salmerón, is different. The failed ambassador is a friend of the president’s wife, but, above all, he is the architect of the campaign in favor of AMLO from institutions such as CIDE, ITAM and Colmex. And today you are paid for those services with an embassy.

On the other hand, Delfina Gómez, Rocío Nahle, Yeidckol Polevnsky and Félix Salgado -among others who remain anonymous-, are fiercely defended for their role as collectors of dirty money from organized crime, in favor of Morena. But an elementary comparison makes clear the impunity enjoyed by the scum of “untouchables” in the López Obrador government.

What is the difference between the public defense that AMLO proclaims of Ovidio Guzmán and the presidential defense of López-Gatell, Salmerón, Delfina, Nahle and Yeidckol; of Cuauhtémoc Blanco, Cuitláhuac García and Jaime Bonilla?

Yes, López defends his collaborators and allies as well as the most wanted mobsters by US justice.

Will they all end up in prison together?

At the time