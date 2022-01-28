Some are so stupid that they run aground in dry dock. Florestan.

President López Obrador yesterday made the greatest defense he has ever made of a member of his government by stating that it is a joy to have Dr. Hugo López-Gatell in the pandemic.

And although I don’t share it, I understand it: in the end, history will judge his role in the face of the worst epidemic in the last hundred years, not his second.

López-Gatell has been characterized in accompanying the President of the Republic more than the victims.

His is that statement in March 2020 that in a month it would be overcome, or that reaching sixty thousand deaths would be a catastrophic scenario, or that the strength of the president is moral, it is not a force of contagion and reality collapsed everything : The pandemic has not even been overcome, its strategic scenario of 60,000 deaths has multiplied by five, more than 300,000, and López Obrador was infected twice in less than a year.

I think he is wrong because, I insist, in the end, history, which is very jealous of its right of admission, will not judge the undersecretary, but the President of the Republic.

And defending, as he defends, López-Gatell, in time he will not be able to get out of his role in the face of this pandemic. We are at levels of dead never thought of, dead that in the end are the ones that history counts and charges.

PATCHWORK

1. MINORS.- Either the scientists of the United States, the European Union and the WHO are wrong or López-Gatell is the one with the error. I say this because while those are for the vaccination of minors from the age of five, here no one under fifteen has been vaccinated by decision of the most defended undersecretary of President López Obrador. As the spokeswoman for his spokesperson said, time (and the dead) will be able to each one in his place;

2. MONREAL.- Today is a key day for the vital unity of Morena in the Senate of the Republic, where the hardliners of the movement are more lopezobradorista than López Obrador, and threaten a division that is the least that the president needs, especially in the face of his three reforms fundamental: energetic and electoral, this year and the National Guard next year. Perhaps it is time for a presidential signal to the leader of the Senate, or perhaps not, if there is a breakdown in which the main victim will be the president himself, not Monreal; Y

3. VOTE.- CIDE cannot be understood without the Bank of Mexico, which was its main promoter in 1974. For this reason, it cannot be understood that its governor, Victoria Rodríguez, ordered it to abstain in its assembly of associates, which is a vote in favor , to change its statutes, going over the Academic Council and its own trajectory. It is not the best sign for the beginning of an autonomous management of the Bank of Mexico when the line of government is followed.

