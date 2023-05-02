Monterrey.- Samuel Alejandro García Sepúlveda, Mayor of Nuevo Leónsurprised locals and strangers to make public the meetings that he kept up with celebrities during his tour of Los Angeles, California. People he rubbed shoulders with include Ashton Kutcher, Brian Armstrong, and even himself. arnold schwarzeneggerwho announced his next visit to the country.

These were possible thanks to the participation of Samuel García in the Milken Institute Global Conference, where various topics focused on climate change, air quality and water problems were addressed.

During the first day of activities, there was a meeting between the man from Monterrey and the former governor of California, who after speaking agreed to a visit by the actor to the border state.

Even Samuel Garcia shared a video on Twitter where he appears with Schwarzenegger to announce his visit to the state and his intention to help with climate change, air quality, affordable water and renewable energy.

“Excellent meeting with Arnold Schwarzenegger, former Governor of California. We discussed and analyzed projects in conjunction with his foundation to deal with climate change. We take this opportunity to tell you about the Air Quality Agency and the water projects that we have created in Nuevo León. Until Nuevo León baby! ”, García published on his Instagram account.

Similarly, the president reported through the same medium about the meeting with Brian Armstrong, owner of Coinbase, to talk about the usefulness of the Blockchain system in different tools such as transparency and efficiency in government procedures.

Regarding the actor Ashton Kutcher, Samuel García posted a photo with him on Instagram with the following text: “I already invited him to the new Nuevo León @aplusk. How do you see @marianardzcantu?”