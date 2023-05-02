Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy talks to soldiers. The head of state visited the front line on April 18 (archive image). © IMAGO/Pool /Ukrainian Presidentia/ ZUMA Wire

The preparations for the second Ukrainian counter-offensive are apparently almost complete. Much depends on the success of the forthcoming counterattack.

Kiev – The long-awaited second Ukrainian counter-offensive in the Ukraine war could be imminent. 98 percent of the promised weapons have already been delivered, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed on Thursday (April 27). For tactical reasons, when and where the counterattack begins remains secret – factors such as the weather also play a role in the decision. How far are the preparations?

These weapons are available to Ukraine for the counteroffensive

In the past few months alone, more than 230 tanks and over 1,550 armored vehicles have hit the Ukraine a. That corresponds to more than 98 percent of the combat vehicles that were recently promised to Ukraine via the international contact group for the coordination of military aid, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed on Thursday. “This puts Ukraine in a strong position to recapture occupied territory,” said the NATO chief with conviction. Earlier, for example, three units of the Patriot anti-aircraft system also arrived in Ukraine. Since the beginning of the war, Ukraine has received numerous other anti-aircraft systems, hundreds of tanks and armored vehicles.

But from Ukraine’s point of view, more weapons are needed. “For the planned counter-offensive, we need more armored vehicles, tanks and artillery systems, and long-range ammunition in the shortest possible time,” the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Oleksii Makeiev, told the newspapers of the Funke media group on Saturday. In an interview with Scandinavian media on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that the success of the counter-offensive depends on the timing and volume of Western arms deliveries. It is cheaper for other countries to support Ukraine now than to increase the risk of a third world war.

Planned counter-offensive: This is how far the soldiers’ training has progressed

According to NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg, nine Ukrainian armored brigades have already been trained. Each brigade consists of several thousand Ukrainian soldiers, it said. However, training for some of the weapon systems is not yet complete, as Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Resnikov confirmed on Friday. Some units are therefore still holding exercises.

The Guardians spoke to a 64-year-old soldier, with the military call sign Luh, who was training a few kilometers from the southern front line, according to a report Sunday. His infantry unit withdrew from the fighting to practice tactics for storming Russian trenches, the soldier said. The main thing is to improve speed and communication, which can make the difference between life and death in combat, it said. “We are not ready, we need more training, we need more time,” said another participating fighter.

Another soldier with the military call sign Sarmat said the biggest challenge was breaking through the Russian defenses. “If we can do it, they’ll run away,” he said with conviction. But this requires a supply of ammunition from the western allies. The Russian soldiers would have had plenty of time to dig plenty of trenches. “So we need a lot of ammo to get them out.” Even if it gets tough, the vom Guardians interviewed soldiers convinced of the success of the counter-offensive. “We’ll strike soon and show them how weak they are,” a 20-year-old soldier nicknamed Messer said of the Russian troops.

Secret weapon of Ukraine: combat value of its soldiers

The decisive factor for the success of an army is not only the sheer number of soldiers, but also their combat value. In addition to strength, training and equipment, this also includes the morale of the troops. “The armed forces and the people of Ukraine are determined to defend their own country until the last Russian soldier leaves our territory,” said Ukrainian Ambassador Makeiev on Saturday.

Ukrainian soldiers repeatedly demonstrated their motivation in the course of the war, surprising even experts. At the beginning of the war, the military and observers had expected the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, to fall within a few days due to Russia’s apparent military superiority. But the Ukrainian troops were able to defend the capital and push back Russian troops. The war has now lasted over 430 days. Numerous volunteers also volunteered to take up arms to defend their country.

Counter-offensive is imminent – ​​including “undermining enemy logistics”.

Preparations for the Ukrainian counter-offensive are apparently almost complete. “Globally speaking, we are already done to a large extent,” Ukraine’s defense minister said on Saturday. The drone attack on the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia on Saturday, was apparently part of the preparations for the planned counterattack.

“The infiltration of enemy logistics is one of the elements of preparation for the powerful active actions of our defense forces, which we have been talking about for a long time,” spokeswoman for the Southern Command of the Ukrainian Army Nataliya Humenyuk said on television on Sunday. “And this work prepares the large-scale offensive that everyone is waiting for.”

Criticism of the public debate about the Ukrainian counter-offensive There has also been criticism of the public debate about Ukraine’s planned second offensive. Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the Ukrainian President, compared the interest in Thursday on Twitter with tracking a series. “‘Military observers’ argue about whether ‘season two’ will be as successful as the first. Political analysts warn that investors will consider renewing the series for a third season as viewership falls. The ‘fans’ are dissatisfied,” the presidential adviser ironically criticized the media coverage. Meanwhile, ordinary Ukrainians, who left civilian life to defend their country, were preparing day by day to retake their homeland. According to information from leaked US intelligence information, around 17,500 Ukrainian soldiers have died since the beginning of the Ukraine war, and Russian losses have been more than twice as high. Official figures are not available.

Possible thrust and start of the Ukrainian counter-offensive

The Zaporizhia region is considered the “gateway to Crimea” and thus a possible thrust of the Ukrainian offensive. Ukraine’s president said Friday he believes the counteroffensive will successfully push back Ukrainian forces and bring Crimea under Ukrainian control.

According to observers, the advance could take place via the occupied city of Melitopol. According to the British secret service, satellite images show that Russian troops are already preparing for combat operations at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant and are installing defensive positions on the roofs. Zaporizhia is located about 300 kilometers northeast of the Kherson region.

The start of the offensive also depends on the weather, the ground is apparently still too wet. “If God wills, the weather cooperates and the commanders decide, we will do it,” said Ukrainian Defense Minister Reznikov. The start will be decided at the very last moment, according to Ukraine.

Reznikov also recently dampened expectations of the success of the imminent counterattack. The hopes are “definitely overstated, everyone wants the next victory,” said the minister. Leaked US intelligence documents indicate the offensive could only produce “limited territorial gains” from the US perspective, like the ones Washington Post reported in April. There was also talk of “continuing Ukrainian backlogs” in the training of soldiers and the supply of ammunition (bme with dpa).