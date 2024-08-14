Until Dawn was one of the defining games of the PlayStation 4 generation, and positioned Supermassive Games as a studio to keep an eye on. Now, nine years after its original release, A remaster is coming to PlayStation 5 and PC in just a few months, and we finally know exactly when that will happen.

Through a new statement, it has been confirmed that the remastering of Until Dawn Coming to PlayStation 5 and PC on October 4, 2024This version is being handled by Ballistic Moon, and not only will it feature a number of visual improvements, but a couple of accessibility options have been added for non-gyroscope controls. Here is the official description of this title:

“Rebuilt and enhanced for PS5 consoles and PC, Until Dawn invites you to relive the nightmare and immerse yourself in a thrilling slasher horror game where every decision can make the difference between life and death.”

Until Dawn It’s an interactive horror storywhere the player’s decisions determine who lives and who dies throughout the adventure. Rami Malek and Hayden Panettiere star in this title, where the different narrative gaps encourage the player to relive this nightmare over and over again until they find all the possible variations.

We remind you that the remastering of Until Dawn Coming to PlayStation 5 and PC on October 4, 2024. In related topics, you will not be able to play Until Dawn on PC without PSN. Likewise, more actors join the film of Until Dawn.

It will be interesting to return to Until Dawn. Although Supermassive Games has expanded its formula with different games since then, this title is still fondly remembered, and many will likely enjoy this experience for the first time through this remaster.

