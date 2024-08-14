Zona Bianca, previews and guests of the episode of August 14, 2024

Tonight, Wednesday 14 August 2024, on Rete 4 in prime time from 9:20 pm, Zona Bianca will be broadcast, the talk show hosted by Giuseppe Brindisi. A current affairs and in-depth program, created in collaboration between Videonews and Tg4. But what are the previews and guests of today’s episode, 14 August 2024, of Zona Bianca? Let’s find out together.

Previews and guests

At the beginning of the episode, Giuseppe Brindisi will interview Giovanni Malagò, president of Coni, for a review of the 2024 Paris Olympics, marked by great triumphs and even greater controversies. The investigation into Dr. Franco also continues, who on social media rejects the accusations of his patients, denying that he ruined them with superficial cosmetic surgery. Finally, the heat emergency, with the latest data collected by Istat, according to which the number of Italians who – in recent years – have been exposed to temperatures of 40 degrees has doubled.

Where to watch the program on TV and streaming

Zona Bianca airs today, August 14, 2024, at 9.20 pm on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow the program in live streaming via the platform Mediaset Infinity where you can watch all Mediaset programs again thanks to the on-demand function.