It doesn’t stop anymore. Nick Kyrgios eliminates world number 1 Daniil Medvedev, finds his eighth consecutive victory (the fourteenth in the last 15 games played, including Wimbledon) and flies to the third round of the Montreal Masters 1000. The Australian wins in three sets after losing the first at the tie break: 6-7 6-4 6-2. And the Canadian tournament loses valuable pieces: in addition to Medvedev also Carlos Alcaraz, seeded number 2, defeated by Tommy Paul in a daring match, comes out.

ALCARAZ LOSES – The two matches are one after the other. Alcaraz’s seems to go quickly to the side of the Spaniard, who after winning the first set at the tie break is 4-1 in the second. Paul seems to have come out of the match but the boy from Murcia puts him back in the game by pulling the plug too soon: the American puts two consecutive breaks, does not close the set on his own service at 5-4 but wins the partial at the tie break. And in the third, a break – in the fourth game – is enough to direct the game. See also Remembering Schumacher: the ten races that wrote the legend

KYRGIOS SHOW – The most anticipated match of the day is the next one. Medvedev against Kyrgios, or show and balance in all the precedents, lastly that of the Australian Open (victory of the Russian in the second round). The Australian plays a match of serve and volley, loses the first set at the tie break after having two set points in return in the fifth game. He gets warnings for a ball thrown out of the stadium: a few months ago he would have gone out of his mind, now he returns in the second set more determined than ever and breaks his opponent’s serve in the first game. At the start of the third set Kyrgios saves two break points and breaks Medvedev’s serve twice: Nick’s magic moment – now virtually number 31 in the world, with six positions gained since the beginning of the tournament – continues.

August 10, 2022 (change August 10, 2022 | 23:08)

