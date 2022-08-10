Sony has opened a official page for his games for PC on the site PlayStation, with a lot of FAQ included dedicated to the platform. This is another small sign of the opening of the Japanese multinational to the world of computers, evidently increasingly attractive from an economic point of view.

The new PC page on the PlayStation site

Opening the page we can read the title: PlayStation PC Games / Explore a range of beloved PlayStation Studios titles, now available for PC on Steam or the Epic Games Store.

Under the main banner, we find two lists: that of games already available, such as God of War or Horizon Zero Dawn, and that of upcoming games, such as Marvel’s Spider-Man or Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. Then links to Steam and the Epic Games Store are provided, where you can buy PlayStation games.

Finally comes the FAQwhich we report in full, although it does not contain unpublished information:

How much do PlayStation games cost on PC?

The price varies depending on the title. Ask your dealer for the latest prices.

Do I need a PSN account to play PlayStation games on PC?

No, a PSN account is not currently required to play PlayStation Studios games on PC.

Can I use a DualSense controller to play PlayStation games on PC?

Yes, you can use a DualSense controller to play PlayStation Studios games on PC over a wired connection. Support for DualSense-specific features and wireless connectivity varies by title. For more information, visit our DualSense support page.

What other control devices support PlayStation games on PC?

All PlayStation Studios games on PC support numerous control options, including mouse and keyboard, DualShock 4 and DualSense, as well as other game controllers. Specific functions vary depending on the title.

If I already own the game on PS4 or PS5, do I need to purchase the game separately to play it on PC and vice versa?

Yes, the PC and console versions of PlayStation Studios games are different products. It is currently not possible to purchase the PC version of a title and then play it on a PS4 or PS5 console, or vice versa.

Can I transfer my saves from the PS4 or PS5 version to the PC version?

Currently, it is not possible to transfer save data from the PS4 or PS5 version to the PC version of a PlayStation Studios title, or vice versa.

Do PlayStation games on PC have trophy support?

PlayStation Studios titles include object support on both Steam and the Epic Games Store. They will not sync with the trophy list on the PSN profile.

What other games are coming to PC?

Follow the updates on PlayStation’s new Twitter and Instagram announcements, and come back here to find out more about the new PlayStation Studios games coming to PC.

Where can I buy PC games?

PlayStation Studios PC titles are available for purchase from a number of digital retailers, including Steam and Epic Games.

Where can I find customer support for my PC games?

For more information or questions regarding purchasing the PC game, please visit Steam Support or Epic Games Support.

For questions about a game or to report game issues, please visit the PlayStation support page.