Relationship coach Nolan advised women dissatisfied with sex with her husband to divorce

Unsatisfied sex because of the difference in age with her husband, women should consider getting a divorce, writer and relationship coach Colin Nolan is sure. She gave her advice gave in the Mirror column to a British woman who complained about the disappearance of passion in a relationship.

The 29-year-old reader, who wished to remain anonymous, wrote a letter to the author of the column, in which she complained that she no longer wanted to have sex with her husband, and the reason for the problem lies in the fact that he is 18 years older than her. According to her, she did not think about the age difference when she began dating her future spouse. At the dawn of their relationship, a woman found him attractive, reliable, balanced and kind.

“When we met, I just got out of an emotionally abusive relationship, and he had all the qualities that I wanted to see in a partner,” she admitted. “But now the sexual component of our relationship has died, and this is my fault, because he no longer turns me on.” The woman added that she did not know what to do next, but she felt terribly guilty because of the constant refusal of her husband in intimacy under various pretexts.

In response to her letter, Nolan advised the woman to try to end this relationship in an environmentally friendly way, despite the fact that a breakup is always difficult when there are warm feelings for a partner. However, to stay with her husband just because he is “reliable and kind”, according to the writer, is impossible. “I won’t lie, it’s scary to decide to leave and throw yourself into the unknown, especially if you have to think about the child. But in the long run, staying in an unhappy marriage is harder. And it would be terrible if you stayed out of guilt, and then started an affair, ”explained Nolan.

In her opinion, you need to start a difficult conversation with your husband by admitting that feelings have changed. At the same time, it is not necessary to talk about sex, but you can discuss that the marriage was hasty, and the age difference nevertheless made itself felt.

Nolan is also sure that it would be nice to seek advice from a family psychologist – this, most likely, will not help save the relationship, but will make it easier to survive the breakup.

