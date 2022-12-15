While half the world, or rather the little piece of the West that matters, was hyperventilating watching groups of environmental activists —with better intention than strategy— splash soup on the safety glass of a handful of works of art, a Mexican millionaire recorded himself reducing to ashes an original by Frida Kahlo. That the explanation of the nonsense had to do with tokensmetaverse and other synonyms for hoax made me lose interest in the matter, but the summary is simple: he did it because he could, the 10 million he had paid for it gave him the right to both honor and destroy it.

That easy reading It was going to be adapted, it was predictable, it is the fate of any sales success and even more so if the criticism accompanies it – surely there is a television executive considering how Raúl Arévalo would look like in Junco del Nilo. Doubts about the result were raised by the thematic and formal radicalism of the work.

Both obstacles have been removed from Easyalso the crudis and the rudis, institutional violence and, of course, sex. Normalize yes, but up to a point. Everything they believe -prejudicially- that could make the viewer uncomfortable has been cut off. The furious tirade of Cristina Morales has mutated into pleasant sitcom, perfect for spending a rainy afternoon, tweeting a couple of well-liked opinions on diversity and then recording yourself on TikTok dancing like Wednesday. Next. It is so forgettable and inoffensive that if it had been released in the unprejudiced nineties it would have been titled Barcelona. The paradox is that in the Movistar series there is nothing that made the novel a success and at the time made it desirable as a series. The question is, why did they choose such a provocative work if the objective was to transform it into a harmless product? The answer is simple: because they could.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, as well as recommendations and criticism from our journalists SIGN UP