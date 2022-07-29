Madueke injured himself at the training in a collision with a teammate. For the Brit, his long rehabilitation period means a new setback. Madueke was regularly left last season, often with muscle injuries. Partly because of that, he only came to eighteen performances in the Eredivisie, of which eleven as a basic player.
PSV opened Madueke’s contract a year ago. The fast winger is still under contract with the Eindhoven team until the summer of 2025. PSV extended his contract because, after a strong season 2020/2021, he was in the interest of several clubs. He then scored seven goals in 24 league games.
Madueke had normally been a basic player in Saturday’s match for the Johan Cruijff Scale against Ajax. The loss of the attacker is a second disappointment for trainer Ruud van Nistelrooij, who also misses Yorbe Vertessen in the front line. The Belgian was operated on appendicitis and cannot be used in the coming weeks. Those are not the only injuries in the PSV selection. During the battle for the Johan Cruijff Scale, the club also misses Mauro Júnior, Carlos Vinícius and Olivier Boscagli.
Three days after the meeting with Ajax, the away match against AS Monaco is waiting for PSV in the third preliminary round of the Champions League.
