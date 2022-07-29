Madueke injured himself at the training in a collision with a teammate. For the Brit, his long rehabilitation period means a new setback. Madueke was regularly left last season, often with muscle injuries. Partly because of that, he only came to eighteen performances in the Eredivisie, of which eleven as a basic player.

PSV opened Madueke’s contract a year ago. The fast winger is still under contract with the Eindhoven team until the summer of 2025. PSV extended his contract because, after a strong season 2020/2021, he was in the interest of several clubs. He then scored seven goals in 24 league games.