This weekend the corresponding day 6 of the Apertura 2022 tournament will be played, Deportivo Cruz Azul will receive the Rayos de Necaxa at the ‘Coloso de Santa Úrsula’ this Saturday, July 30 at 5:00 p.m.
The cement team comes from equaling zero scores with the potosino team in the middle of the week on date 5, a match that was the farewell of their youth squad Santiago Gimenez which was transferred to Feyenoord of the eredivisie.
This Thursday night the registration of Gonzalo Carneiro was ready and the Uruguayan attacker, who arrived at the request of Diego Aguirreis already getting ready to debut this Saturday and start as a starter this Saturday at home, looking to establish himself as the new cement goal man, after the departure of ‘Santi‘.
Julio Cesar Dominguez is under review and waiting to know if it will be able to be present next Saturday on the field of the Azteca Stadium, while Alexander Mayorga He will undergo tests this Friday to find out the severity of his injury, after he was injured by a tear in the previous match, so he will be out of action for approximately six weeks.
After their tie in San Luis, the team from La Noria trains at their facilities to receive the Rayos, in said match the debut of their new reinforcement and striker could take place Gonzalo Carneiro who will take the place of Santiago Gimenez.
After its exhibition on the previous date, Sebastian Jurado He was named as part of the ideal eleven of the day and with this, the goalkeeper continues to respond to the confidence of the coaching staff that gave him ownership from this tournament.
Blue Cross Alignment (4-4-2) | Sebastian Jurado; Jose Martinez, Juan Escobar, Luis Abram, Ignacio Rivero; Uriel Antuna, Erik Lira, Carlos Rodríguez; Carlos Rotondi; Angel Romero and Gonzalo Carneiro.
