Diversifying nursing careers with clinical specialization paths to meet the challenges of providing adequate healthcare for a changing and aging society. These are the themes at the center of the symposium ‘Excellence and innovation in nursing education’, organized for the launch of the new Master’s Degree in Nursing and Midwifery Sciences at the Campus Bio-Medico University of Rome, which launched the new Master’s Degree in Nursing and Midwifery Sciences for an interdisciplinary approach that promotes more integrated and specialized training, useful for meeting the growing needs of public health.