It is well known that in MCU the character of Hulk He has remained on the sidelines, only making appearances in films of other protagonists and of course, also in the various Avengers crossovers where he has been vital even in making the mythical snap that brings everyone back to life in Endgame. However, since the 2008 film with Edward Norton We haven't seen another tape of the green guy, and now that Mark Ruffalo has the role, it seems there is still no hope of having individual films.

Through a new interview, the actor commented that there is no way for us to see the long-awaited individual film, given that it is a topic that they have investigated on multiple occasions with the producer of the film. MCU, Kevin Feige, ensuring that they will give development to the character but they will not be able to do it in their own show. Making it clear that it is something that cannot be done, and that has been said for years, the issue of Universal has the film rights to it.

Here what was mentioned:

Kevin [me preguntó], 'What would you like to do?' He said, 'What would you do if you had a standalone Hulk movie?' And I said, 'Well, I'd like to take him from a raging maniac to a sort of integrated character.' And he said, “Okay, we'll do that over the course of four movies. We will never give you a standalone Hulk, let's understand that, I don't mean to burst your bubble… but that's not going to happen.

Here's a clearer description of why. Hulk you won't have your movie:

Before Marvel Studios was acquired by Disney, the film rights to Hulk were held by Universal Pictures. Although Marvel Studios regained production rights to the character, Universal still retains distribution rights to any Hulk solo films. This complicates the possibility of Marvel Studios being able to produce a film without having to negotiate with Universal.

Remember that you can see Hulk in the tapes Avengers and Thor: Ragnarok.

Via: IGN

Editor's note: It's sad that he won't get some kind of solo movie, given that he's the only Avenger who never had his lead role. There was talk of Planet Hulk, but Ruffalo's comment has ended up burying that hope in fans.