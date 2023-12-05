The Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), held at Expo City Dubai, provides a platform for universities and educational institutions to showcase their students’ research contributions and innovations in climate action, and to highlight their research projects in the field of climate.

The following report reviews the projects and innovations implemented by research teams from Khalifa University of Science and Technology, as the university plays a prominent role in advancing and accelerating the wheel of innovation due to its distinguished academic programs, advanced research centers and facilities, and its registration of many patents.

The university’s research efforts have so far resulted in more than 280 patents, 60 percent of which represent new discoveries and technologies related to sustainability.

The university also recently listed 54 patents in fields including advanced materials, manufacturing, clean and renewable energy, the environment, and hydrocarbon exploration and production, in addition to other fields, such as robotics, smart systems, data science, sensors, water, and the environment.

Khalifa University’s projects, which it is showcasing during its participation in the Technology and Innovation Center at the COP28 Conference of the Parties, include a “downward radiant thermal system.” This project provides the possibility of commercial development of concentrated solar energy plants.

Khalifa University projects also include the “Saif” software to assess stability, forecast, and improve electricity networks by integrating renewable energy. “Saif” is a new software based on artificial intelligence to activate the “electric power system operator” to facilitate the effective assessment, prediction, and improvement of the stability of the energy system.

The university is also presenting the project “Membranes based on two-dimensional materials for water treatment,” which aims to develop advanced solutions for water treatment using functional graphene hierarchical nanomembranes.

The university is also presenting the project “A Sustainable Water Source on the University Campus… Producing Water from the Air with Solar Energy,” where a research team at Khalifa University has developed and operated a sustainable source of fresh water that relies on producing water from the air and runs on solar energy, as an essential part of the sustainability initiative. On the university’s campus, this project supports the Global Water Security Initiative, and contributes to producing water in a completely sustainable way with no energy requirements and zero emissions.

The university’s research teams also implemented a project to design, integrate and test a hybrid electric propulsion system for advanced air transport vehicles. It aims to take advantage of the complementary advantages of the internal combustion engine and electric propulsion by developing a hybrid electric propulsion system that includes a small, efficient internal combustion engine complemented by many small electric motors.

These projects also include a project to develop a new mini-satellite to assess the effects of climate change, which aims to design, integrate and test a satellite that is distinguished by its ability to assess the effects of climate change resulting from human activity on “sustainable” areas, with a focus on the UAE and the Gulf region.

Among the projects that the university is also presenting is the “Graphene Membranes Printed with 3D Printing Technology for Advanced Water Filtration” project, which aims to develop innovative solutions for water purification using graphene-based membranes manufactured using 3D printing technology.

The project also aims to pioneer the field of developing scalable graphene membranes using 3D printing technology, to enable low-cost water desalination and improve water treatment. The university is also presenting a project on the implications of climate change in the Middle East and North Africa region.