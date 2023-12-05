Genoa – It started in the cathedral of San Lorenzo “50 years together”, the event organized by the Municipality of Genoa to celebrate the Genoese couples who have crossed the finishing line of their golden wedding. Protagonists are over 1800 couples who married in 1973. Archbishop Marco Tasca celebrated the Holy Mass. Among the benches, the councilor for civic services Marta Brusoni.

The couples showed up arm in arm, smiling and excited, certainly not used to so much attention. For most the secret to a long marriage is “patience”, for others it is knowing how to meet your partner and choose each other every day. But there are also those who are convinced that the secret is to laugh a lot together. At the end of the function, transfer to the Carlo Felice Theater, historical partner of the event, where the mayor of Genoa Marco Bucci and the superintendent of the Theater Claudio Orazi will bring greetings to the “golden” couples.

The show will see Sirio Restani on the piano, the soprano Marika Colasanto and the baritone Andrea Porta on pieces by Mozart, Donizetti and Puccini. At the end of the concert, the final toast with souvenir photos, a floral tribute for all the couples and cutting of the cake in the foyer of the Theater, with the children of the Firpo Buonarroti institute, in collaboration with the Caffè del Teatro.

Monsignor Tasca recalled in his homily that “in these 50 years it has not been just you, but the Lord has been with you”. You, he added, “tell us about fidelity which today does not seem to be in fashion. Loyalty means deciding to share life and it is also possible today. You tell us: you are a visible sign that a life can be shared for 50 years. We need this, hope, those who know how to tell a good story, which doesn’t mean easy, but means that we lived that story that brought us together, we rejoiced and fought together.”