Thursday, March 30, 2023
United States | Two military helicopters collided in Kentucky

March 30, 2023
United States | Two military helicopters collided in Kentucky

The helicopters collided in the middle of a training session.

Two US Armed Forces helicopters collided over Kentucky late Wednesday local time.

The case was reported, among other things, by a US newspaper The New York Times and Reuters news agency.

When information about the accident was received, it was not immediately certain whether the people in the helicopters were injured. There was also no information immediately available on how many people were in the helicopters.

Governor of Kentucky Andy Beshear however noted on Twitterthat there may have been fatalities in the accident.


