United States | Super Bowl parade shooters charged with murder

The men were already charged with other crimes related to the shooting.

20.2. 22:46

Two The man who shot at the Super Bowl victory parade has been charged with murder, reports news agency Reuters.

A shooting in Kansas City, Missouri left one person dead and 22 wounded on Tuesday of last week. At that time, the townspeople were celebrating their team's victory in the Super Bowl, the final game of American football.

Local according to the prosecutor's statement, the men participated in the victory parade armed.

“A verbal dispute took place and the shooting began, regardless of the thousands of other individuals in the area,” the prosecutor's statement states.

The police have said that it was a dispute between several people, which ended in a shooting.

The local court said on Friday that the two young men will be charged with at least weapons-related offenses and resisting arrest. The number of prosecutions was expected to increase at that time.