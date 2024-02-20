Elvira Zamudio better known as The Viscocho ranted again against Héctor Limón the recent King of Joy of the Mazatlan carnivalsince he unmasked the video that he would have released on social networks a few days ago where he assures that everything got out of control, since he would be very busy with the preparations for the parade, but in a live the influencer Culichi assured that he only answered the cell phone to whom he wanted to.

In a live El Viscocho confessed that he knew from a very good source that Hector Limon She simply did not want to answer his calls and messages when he had already invited her since the day of his coronation as the King of Joy of the Mazatlán Carnival, even the influencer had confessed that she changed her schedule just to be with him, but she never responded to his calls or messages.

But that's not all since The Viscocho He gave an example to the driver of Televisa Cynthia Uríaswho was able to answer the message that he would have sent despite having a lot of work, making it clear that it is impossible for him to Hector Limon He couldn't send her a personal message talking about the chaos that arose after completely ignoring her.

“That's what I thought when I saw Héctor's video, “I hope that before the video he sent a message to Elvira first.” “You have to understand that”, “I feel the truth that it was his moment for her to be taking away and taking center stage and clouding his happiness, it's not that big of a deal”, “I support Elvira 100%, the truth is, not a single message You spend a minute, for God's sake, with you viscocho,” the networks write.

It is worth mentioning that both influencers became very popular when they began to make content together about their experiences, in addition to other things, but little by little they began doing separate projects, but they continued to maintain a friendship, they even remained very active in their Instagram stories. .

He stay's quiet

Héctor Limón, for his part, has not commented anything about his fight with Viscocho, as he only apologized through his social networks, something that did not seem to many, since they believe that they should have spoken in person before the scandal broke out. became bigger and bigger.

