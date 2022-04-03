United States Six killed in gunfire in Sacramento, nine injured

The shooting took place in the morning in downtown Sacramento, an area full of restaurants and bars.

At least six people have been killed and nine injured in a gunfire in the California capital, Sacramento, Sacramento police said.

“Police found at least 15 shooting victims, six of whom had died,” a police news service wrote on Twitter.

According to the news agency Reuters, the shooting took place at two o’clock in the morning local time near the downtown sports arena, where the Sacramento Kings basketball team plays its matches and where big concerts are held. There are also plenty of restaurants and bars in the area.

Police said several blocks had been closed during the investigation and the public was asked to stay out of the area. Police have not yet released information on the identities of the victims.

Only about a month ago, a man shot dead three of his children, a fourth person, and himself in Sacramento.

In total, about 40,000 people die in the United States each year from the shooting, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a website that monitors armed violence. Death rates include gun suicides.

According to the Small Arms Analytics website, 20 million guns were sold in the United States in 2021. According to the Pew Research Center, nearly a third of Americans say they own a gun.