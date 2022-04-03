Soleil Sorge accused of cheating her fans for a sum of 5 million euros: this is what the former gieffina is really involved in

Soleil Rises in recent days it has once again made itself of the small screen and social media because of one fraud that sees her involved. The ex gieffina as soon as she left the house of her Big Brother Vip was able to return to her life as always, surrounded by her family and the millions of fans who have always supported her.

Thanks to her all-pepper temper, the former competitor started a new path alongside Antonella Elia and Federico Fashion Style as a columnist for The Pupa and the Nerdy Show. In recent days, however, while Soleil herself is riding her popularity on TV, some people have accused her of being involved in a scam for a damage of about 5 million euros.

Soleil Sorge has been accused of being an accomplice of one cryptocurrency scam. At first, the influencer’s fans thought it was April Fool’s Day but over the course of the day things got worse and worse.

The former gieffina has asked for help on social networks several times, showing in her Instagram stories the true face of the scammer who would have involved her. Fans of the young Soleil found themselves in front of an episode they did not expect until, the intervention of a person made it clearer.

Soleil Sorge, 5 million euro scam: this is what happened

After hours of great concern for the young ex gieffina, everything became clearer when Le Iene intervened. The latter in fact, have revealed the joke designed and sewn on Soleil Rises who has been working as an influencer on social media for several years now.

Before the editorial staff of Le Iene broke into the house, Soleil had closed the hypothetical scammer in the bathroom awaiting the arrival of the Carabinieri. At first the columnist de The Pupa and the Nerdy Show she really thought she was the victim of the man who would scam her and then millions of social users.

The first reaction of the former gieffina was to immediately declare herself innocent and unrelated to everything that was happening. Inside the stories of her Instagram of her Soleil had stated as follows: “There has been some news about my name, they say I’m involved in a cryptocurrency scam, I’m not sure. I don’t scam anyone. I was about to kidnap a person and lead him, I was convinced that The Hyenas had come to catch him and instead they were here for me “.