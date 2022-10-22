The third free practice session of the United States Grand Prix smiled at Max Verstappen. The Red Bull Dutchman, who at Suzuka confirmed himself as the drivers’ world champion for the second consecutive year, in fact closed the session preceding qualifying with the best time, achieved with a time of 1: 35.825. The first position of # 1, however, was approached by the pair of Ferrari drivers, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, who both came close to the champion from Hasselt. In fact, Leclerc came within three tenths of Verstappen’s time, while Sainz was beaten by about four tenths of the former number 33. To complete the quartet of Ferrari and Red Bull came Sergio Perez, fifth at over five tenths of a second. teammate.

Behind the ‘usual’ poker of names was placed the Mercedes of a revived Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time world champion closed his PL3 just four thousandths from Perez’s time. Definitely more detached, however, all the other drivers on the track. From the sixth position of Alonso onwards, in fact, everyone has collected at least a second from Verstappen. The seventh position of George Russell’s second Mercedes was good, while the two surprising Aston Martins of Vettel and Stroll and the AlphaTauri of Gasly completed the top-10.

F1 | United States GP 2022, Free Practice 3 classification