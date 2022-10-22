Resident Evil 4 Remake it will include more than one difference from the original, not only in terms of gameplay but also the events and situations that Leon will face. In this sense, some of the more attentive to detail fans have noticed a rather unpleasant detail: apparently in the remake coming out next year, players will not be able to save “Hewie”, the dog trapped in the trap early in the game, which apparently will run into a tragic fate.

In the early stages of Resident Evil 4, players come across a dog trapped in a bear trap. Some fans have nicknamed it “Hewie”, like Fiona’s faithful companion in Haunting Ground, Capcom’s 2005 survival horror (according to some it is the exact same animal, inserted in RE4 as a sort of easter egg ed). Players have two options: leave him to their fate or free him from the trap, thus saving his life. By choosing the latter, the dog will later lend a hand to Leon during the fight against El Gigante, distracting the creature.

Apparently, however, in the remake of Resident Evil 4, Leon will run into Hewie when he is by now too late. As we can also see in this clip shared on Twitter by IGN and taken from the gameplay trailer presented at this week’s Resident Evil Showcase, when Leon explores the forest, unfortunately, Hewie is already dead for some time.

It is unclear why Capcom decided on this drastic change. Of course it is possible that there is actually a way to somehow save Hewie, but to find out we just have to wait for the game to debut in stores, fingers crossed.

Resident Evil 4 Remake will be available starting in March 23, 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. The producer of the game has revealed that the longevity of the remake will be similar to that of the original.