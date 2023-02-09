United States | Former Twitter executives testify in Congress: Denied political direction in censoring news about Joe Biden’s son

It was the first public hearing in the investigations that Republicans have started into the actions of Joe Biden and his inner circle.

Washington

of Twitter former executives denied in a US congressional hearing on Wednesday that the company had cooperated with authorities in censoring the news Joe Biden about the boy during the last presidential election. The hearing is reported by the news agency Reuters and the newspaper, among others The Washington Post.

In October 2020, Twitter blocked publications by the New York Post on its platform for about a day of the newswho told Hunter Biden of the contents of the laptop and hinted that Joe Biden was involved in the internal power game in Ukraine for the benefit of his son, who sat on the board of the energy company there.

Three the then head of Twitter assured before the House Oversight Committee investigating the matter that it was an internal decision of the company, behind which there was a false impression that the New York Post news was based on illegally hacked data.

They also testified that censorship decisions are made in the company by a completely different person than the one whose job it is to be in contact with the authorities.

It was the first public hearing in the investigations Republicans have vowed since their campaigns last year to begin into the actions of President Biden and his inner circle. In last November’s congressional elections, the Republicans narrowly won the majority in the House of Representatives.

Despite the testimony of Twitter’s former executives, the Republicans who lead the Oversight Committee continued to sow doubt in the public’s mind that the previous president Donald Trump’s behind the election defeat was some kind of conspiracy by the democrats, the authorities and the liberal media.

“Twitter … was a private company used by the federal government to do what it itself could not: limit constitutionally guaranteed free speech,” the committee’s Republican chairman James Comer claimed according to The Washington Post.

After a former Twitter executive testified that he was dealing with the FBI mostly about foreign influence efforts, Republican Rep. Jim Jordan replied, according to The Washington Post, that “I think you were being fooled”.

According to Reuters, the White House called the hearings a “strange political publicity stunt”.