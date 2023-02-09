Among the clear wave of authors who are succeeding with films that work on the festival circuit, accumulating good reviews and awards, offering the viewer new themes, with original perspectives, Carlota Pereda (Madrid, 1975) seems like a different filmmaker: it takes time struggling in the audiovisual medium as a scriptwriter and producer of television series and shows a clear passion for genre cinema. These characteristics of her make her unique. Her signature is in the credits of ‘Águila roja’ or ‘El secreto del puente viejo’, but with her praised short film ‘Cerdita’, best in its category award at the 2019 Goyas, the embryo of the film that has catapulted her As a director to follow and respect, she already showed that she had a very personal look that encompassed B-series horror, the sensitivity of Korean cinema or the made-in-Spain costumbrismo, with echoes of the grotesque at the same time. See also Mother sues US school district after allegedly encouraging daughter to change gender

A sensational cocktail that he mixed with a longer duration to the delight of the global audience at the hands of a debut feature premiered at Sundance, nothing more and nothing less. “For me it was a story self-conclusive self-conclusive, but it was while filming that I realized that I liked Sara’s character very much and I wanted to know everything about her. I wanted to know how to give her a voice that she had not been allowed to have in the short film. This is how a project was born that has given him a thousand joys and has toured numerous international festivals. She wrote it, expanding the story, thinking of its leading actress, the stupendous Laura Galán.

self-conclusive, but it was while filming that I realized that I liked Sara’s character very much and I wanted to know everything about her. I wanted to know how to give her a voice that she had not been allowed to have in the short film. This is how a project was born that has given him a thousand joys and has toured numerous international festivals. She wrote it, expanding the story, thinking of its leading actress, the stupendous Laura Galán.

«I knew that whatever I wrote, Laura was going to be able to do it because she is wonderful and that gives you a lot of freedom when it comes to imagining». The result is a cañí slasher, with a lot of black humor, that talks about the scourge of bullying and empowerment, perverting the codes of the genre, with a suggestive result in our current cinematographic scene, little given to taking stories with a fantastic premise seriously. which, as is the case, end up providing an excellent portrait of human behavior, with a very particular tone, difficult to classify.

Pereda studied at the ECAM and already had a previous short film, ‘Las rubias’, selected in 2016 in more than a hundred festivals. With the piece ‘There will be monsters’ she did not do badly in 2019 either. She already has a new film being edited, ‘La ermita’, shot in the Basque Country with Belén Rueda as queen of the show. This is a promising horror film, with the spirit of a girl involved, which underlines the filmmaker’s interest in genre and atmospheres. He also signs some episodes of the recent series ‘Alba’, with a topical theme. ‘Cerdita’, the film, won the Golden Meliés in Sitges and has been nominated for six Goyas in its 37th edition, in the categories of Best New Director, Best Screenplay and Best Production Direction.