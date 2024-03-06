Although Mexico is one of the destinations that receives the most international visitors each year, due to its beaches, gastronomy and hospitality, United States authorities have issued a travel alert, so that citizens take all precautions and can enjoy their stay in this Latin American country.

issued a travel advisory urging people to think twice before visiting the Mexican country, asking those who do it to take extreme precautions. In fact, the US Embassy published a color-coded travel map showing that The US Department of Stateasking those who do it to take extreme precautions. In fact, the US Embassy published a color-coded travel map showing that most of the territory is under a level 3 orange warning

According to authorities' recommendations, an area shown in orange is not safe, so people should reconsider before visiting. On this occasion, Regions where U.S. officials are urging precautions include popular beach destinations like Ensenada and Rosarito.

The reasons why the United States asks not to travel to Mexico

The reasons that US authorities give to warn about the risks of traveling to Mexican territory They are basically based on insecurity.

The US Embassy cites drugs, unregulated alcohol, sexual assault and even drowning as some of the reasons why you should think twice before visiting the Latin American country on this spring break.

United States authorities have classified Mexico as having a significant level of risk. Photo:US Department of States Share

Those who have already agreed on their trip, or in any way wish to go to the country, can follow the State Department recommendations: