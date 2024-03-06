According to authorities' recommendations, an area shown in orange is not safe, so people should reconsider before visiting. On this occasion, Regions where U.S. officials are urging precautions include popular beach destinations like Ensenada and Rosarito.
The reasons why the United States asks not to travel to Mexico
The reasons that US authorities give to warn about the risks of traveling to Mexican territory They are basically based on insecurity.
The US Embassy cites drugs, unregulated alcohol, sexual assault and even drowning as some of the reasons why you should think twice before visiting the Latin American country on this spring break.
Those who have already agreed on their trip, or in any way wish to go to the country, can follow the State Department recommendations:
- Maintain a high level of awareness, use common sense.
- Consider that carrying marijuana, weapons or ammunition in Mexico could mean a harsh prison sentence.
- Consume alcohol responsibly.
- If you have a medical emergency, remember that hospitals require payment, and sometimes only accept cash.
- Keep your family and friends informed about your whereabouts and plans in Mexico.
#United #States #authorities #issue #travel #alert #Mexico
Leave a Reply