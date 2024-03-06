The Concacaf Champions Cup started the round of 16 and the Rayados de Monterrey They appear as one of the favorite teams; However, for the first leg vs Cincinnati F.C. They will suffer a significant loss in the defensive zone.
Furthermore, it is expected that Fernando Ortiz make some rotations to the starting squad due to the intense load of matches they have in the following days, but preserving the starting base with the intention of getting the tie back on track.
The Striped They will not be able to count on the right center back, Victor Guzmanwho was injured from the last match against Cougarssince he did not enter the call for the match of the Concachampions and the Tano you will have to make modifications.
This means a hard loss for the team Tano Ortizsince Guzmán has been a starter throughout the tournament with Monterey and he only had to come off the bench after suffering muscle discomfort in the 56th minute vs. Cougars.
Due to the relevance of taking advantage in the first leg of Monterrey vs CincinnatiIt is expected that Fernando Ortiz present a starting eleven with very few rotations, in addition to the obligatory Victor Guzman.
Esteban Andrada; Erick Aguirre, Stephen Medina, Hector Moreno and Gerardo Arteaga; Maximiliano Meza, Jorge Rodríguez, Sergio Canales and Jesús Gallardo; Brandon Vázquez and Germán Berterame.
It is worth mentioning that Sebastian Vegas and Jordi Cortizo They have completely overcome their muscular discomfort and both entered the call; However, they will hardly start this game against Cincinnati.
The first leg of the round of 16 of the Concachampions between Cincinnati F.C. and Rayados de Monterrey will this be Thursday, March 7 at 6 p.m., in central Mexico time. It will be played on US territory and will be key in the tie.
