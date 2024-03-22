Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

The United Nations warned yesterday that increasing water scarcity could fuel conflicts around the world.

A report issued by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), on the occasion of World Water Day, stated that 2.2 billion people worldwide do not have access to safely managed drinking water, and 3.5 billion people lack safely managed sanitation services.

UNESCO President Audrey Azoulay said that one in two people around the world suffers from water scarcity for several months of the year.

She continued, “In some parts of the world, water scarcity has become the norm, not the exception.” “We know the consequences of such a situation: water shortages not only fan the flames of geopolitical tensions, but also pose a threat to basic rights as a whole, for example by significantly undermining the situation of girls and women,” she added.

Access to water and conserving water resources are fundamental challenges for communities, Azoulay said.

The report estimated that the cost of achieving universal access to safe drinking water, sanitation and hygiene in 140 low- and middle-income countries would amount to about $1.7 trillion in the period from 2016 to 2030, or an estimated $114 billion annually.

Experts appreciated the UAE’s pioneering efforts in supporting global water security through many local, regional and international measures, most notably the launch of the “Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative” to confront the urgent global challenge of water scarcity, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State. , God save him.

The state is making great efforts to enhance sustainability and preserve water resources, including launching the Water Security Strategy 2036, to achieve water sustainability, as the availability of water represents the greatest challenges facing many countries and societies as a result of climate change and the scarcity of water resources, and their repercussions on water supplies for communities, especially fragile ones. .

Professor of water resources and global water expert, Dr. Osama Salam, stressed that the UAE is a pioneer in the field of water security, despite its geographical location in the Arabian Peninsula region, which suffers from water scarcity, but it contributes through the Water Security Strategy 2036, which aims to ensure sustainable access. For water, with a commitment to protecting the environment and reducing emissions, the strategy includes a number of goals, such as reducing the average per capita consumption by half, developing a water supply system that maintains a storage capacity for two days under normal conditions, while increasing the reuse rate of treated water to 95%.

Salam explained in a statement to Al-Ittihad that there are a number of pioneering initiatives and programs, such as the Emirates Program for Research in Rain Enhancement Science, which aims to develop innovative technologies to increase rainfall, and the “Emirates Watering” initiative, which aims to provide safe drinking water to the needy, the afflicted, and the disadvantaged around the world.

The water expert pointed out that the UAE supports water projects in developing countries by contributing to financing projects to build dams and irrigation lakes, supporting awareness programs on rationalizing consumption, investing heavily in developing new technologies for desalinating seawater using solar energy, participating in international conferences and events concerned with water security and providing Financial and technical support for international organizations dealing with water issues.

The UAE is working to enhance awareness of the importance and seriousness of the water scarcity crisis at the international level, in addition to accelerating the development of innovative technological solutions to address it, in addition to testing the effectiveness of these solutions to confront this worsening global challenge.

Professor at the Egyptian National Water Center, Dr. Mohamed Dawoud, said that the UAE is one of the world’s leading countries in the sustainable use of groundwater by issuing legislation regulating the drilling of wells and their uses, developing solid plans to reduce annual pumping, and creating a groundwater monitoring network that covers all regions and collects private information. In proportion.

Dawoud explained in a statement to Al-Ittihad that there is a boom in the sector of wastewater treatment and safe reuse that supports water security and sustainable development. The UAE is considered a model for supporting water security by launching multiple global initiatives for the safe use of water, supporting scientific research programs, and taking the lead in the research scene. And development in the field of water, including launching a global award in the field of water resources that competes with major specialized awards.