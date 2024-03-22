Brussels (Union, Agencies)

Yesterday, Spain, Ireland, Malta and Slovenia announced their readiness to recognize the Palestinian state when “appropriate conditions” are available.

A joint statement from the four countries stated that their leaders met in Brussels on the sidelines of a two-day meeting of European Union leaders.

He added that the leaders stressed the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire, the unconditional release of the hostages, and the rapid, massive and sustained increase of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

They also agreed, according to the statement, that the only way to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region is through implementing the two-state solution.

Regarding whether the four countries are willing to recognize Palestine, the leaders agreed that they are ready to make this decision when “appropriate conditions” are met.

Belgium has previously announced that it has decided to recognize the Palestinian state in principle, and that it will do so when the time is right.

In this context, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that the decision of the four countries to recognize the Palestinian state when the appropriate conditions exist is a fair decision, and can help resolve the conflicts between Israel and Palestine.

Sanchez's statement came in response to journalists' questions after the conclusion of the two-day summit of European Union leaders in Brussels.

The Spanish Prime Minister renewed his call for a ceasefire and for Israel to stop its attacks on the Gaza Strip.

He pointed out that Madrid announced its desire to recognize the State of Palestine during the current legislative session of the Spanish Parliament.

Sanchez pointed out that European countries share the same desire with Spain in this context.

He added: “This is why we want to take this step together, and a decisive step must be taken in order to lay the foundations for lasting peace over time.”

The Spanish Prime Minister pointed out that Palestine is recognized by more than 130 countries.

He added: “This has nothing to do with ideology, and I think we made a fair decision.”

As for European Union Council President Charles Michel, he described the joint decision between the four countries as a means of pressure to take steps and support efforts aimed at resuming peace talks.

The President of the European Union Council said, in a statement, that the decision of Spain, Ireland, Malta and Slovenia is a unilateral decision, adding: “In my opinion, it is necessary to begin a process in which the steps of the Palestinian and Israeli sides are taken into account.”

He stated that “the European Union summit did not discuss the issue of recognition of the Palestinian state, and we had an in-depth discussion on the two-state solution aimed at mutual recognition and safe coexistence between the Palestinian and Israeli peoples.”