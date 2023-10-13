The commissioner general of the United Nations agency for Palestinians (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, said today that “Gaza is rapidly becoming a hellhole and is on the brink of collapse” and considered “horrendous” the call by Israeli forces to move more than 1.1 million civilians from the north to the south of the enclave in 24 hours.

It’s a statement, Lazzarini stated that this warning from Israel “will only lead to unprecedented levels of misery and push the population of Gaza further into the abyss.” when currently “the escalation and speed of the humanitarian crisis is chilling.”

The UNRWA commissioner urged all parties “and those who influence them to put an end to this tragedy.” and provide immediate and unconditional humanitarian access”, as well as protection to civilians.

Israeli soldiers in the area where Hamas killed more than 260 people during a music festival.

According to the UN agency, since October 7, more than 423,000 people have already been displaced and, of them, more than 270,000 have taken refuge in UNRWA shelters, where basic food, medicine and support are provided “to preserve dignity and a ray of hope.”

For Lazzarini, “the time has come for humanity to prevail,” even as Israel prepares to launch an unprecedented ground offensive on the Gaza Strip, while the UN today accused both the Jewish State and the Islamist group Hamas of committing war crimes.

The evacuation order of the Israeli Army issued this morning implies the relocation of at least 1.1 million people – almost half of the population of the Strip-, something that the UN sees as “impossible” now and that can have “serious humanitarian consequences.”

Faced with this escalation of tension, the Egyptian authorities remain in contact with Israel and its Western allies to establish a truce, but they denounced Israeli “intransigence”, as well as the American and British support for the measures taken by the Jewish State, including his call to Gazans to evacuate the north of the Palestinian enclave, Egyptian security sources informed EFE today.



EFE