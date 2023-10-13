Nintendo, understanding the game

The industry is at a critical moment. Even though creativity is through the roof and great games just don’t stop coming out, the business side of things has become much more complex than ever. The traditional AAA model seems to be finally hitting a wall, while the supposed revolution of gaming as a service generates much more harm than good for anyone who decides to venture into it. For its part, Nintendo remains firm and at least from what we can perceive from the outside, the aforementioned problems simply do not affect it, having a healthy console that even at the end of its life cycle, presents great numbers, this without mention the impressive consistency with which important first-party development titles are published. Precisely to ratify all of the above, the parents of The Legend of Zelda, Animal Crossing, Metroid and many more big names, are ready for their famous flagship to come and reinvent a good part of what we know as 2D platforming.

Just a few days ago we had the great opportunity to be present at the Brasil Game Show 2023 in São Paulo, where Nintendo, as the main exhibitor of the event, gave us access to a time with Super Mario Bros. Wonder, title that comes to close a spectacular year for Switch and Mario in general, making it clear who is who when it comes to 2D platforming video games that not only seek to do well what is already known, but actually breaks a lot of molds that had not been touched for decades. In each of the moments that we live with the new adventure of the famous plumber, we come across an impressive idea that has left us wanting much more, which is especially striking if we consider that we only played the first levels of the game.

Elephants and mystical seeds

After having made the leap to 3D with enormous success in the mid-nineties, Mario continued doing all kinds of experiments under the understanding that returning to two dimensions was simply not an option, which would change in 2006 with the premiere of New Super Mario Bros. on the Nintendo DS. The great acceptance and generally good results of the new attempt set a precedent that the vast majority even preferred to see the iconic character running on a plane. The new series continued to be exploited and although we could say that it always had good games, something was missing from its personality, which clung very strongly to already pre-established formulas. Knowing this perfectly well, the team behind Super Mario Bros. Wonder decided that one of its main objectives is precisely to break paradigms.

In its most basic part, Super Mario Bros. Wonder It might seem like more of the same, that is, you have a button to run and another to jump. The control feels precise and the response from Mario and company is sensational. Things start to get markedly different when you notice everything that is happening in the levels and how they are transformed to present ideas never before seen in a game of the series, or of the genre. All of this happens not only thanks to spectacular level design, but also to the way in which the new power ups completely change the way you approach different situations.

Undoubtedly, the element that gives the most personality to Super Mario Bros. Wonder They are Wonder Flowers. When you touch one of these flowers, anything can really happen. From when the level tubes start to twist or spit water everywhere, until a crazy herd of bison arrives to take you to the sky. What is all this for? You see, whether or not to take Wonder Flowers is completely our decision and normally, completing the mini challenge they represent gives you one of the special seeds, which are the main collectible of the levels and which, from what we saw in the demonstration, will precisely allow us to unlock more levels.

Regarding the power ups, we were able to try a couple of the new ones. The first of them is the fruit that turns you into an elephant. Here, our character becomes much heavier and with a not so high jump, but with the possibility of breaking large blocks or, why not, throwing water with his trunk. Extremely charming power in every sense. On another level we also use the drill, which returns from super mario galaxy only of course, on two levels. Burying yourself in the floor or ceiling of the level to find secrets is brutally fun, while breaking glass so that a giant block doesn’t crush you made this my favorite part of the game, at least for now.

Added to all the above we have to Super Mario Bros. Wonder makes use of a system of perks known as Badges. These special moves, which are divided into different categories, basically add an additional movement, such as using your cap to float for a few seconds or taking an extra jump when you touch a wall. Important to mention that you can only equip one at a time. For now, I can’t tell you much more about it, because in the time we had with the game, the truth is that I didn’t see such a crucial function, although it is also worth noting that they can be combined with some power ups to give effects. specials.

There is still a lot to see Super Mario Bros. Wonder, but I can tell you that this early time we had with it made it clear to us that things are serious and that in terms of gameplay, it is a game that will be taking an important leap forward thanks to the risks it is taking by breaking with molds that seemed immovable in a series highly cared for by Nintendo.

Explosion of color and animation

Another of the most criticized elements of the New Super Mario Bros. was that in addition to taking few risks in terms of game ideas as such, its audiovisual presentation was quite far from how iconic the images and music of things like Super Mario Bros. 3 either Super Mario World. With Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the team headed by the always legendary Takashi Tezuka decided to go a little further to change part of the look of both Mario and the worlds in which we move, as well as of course, his voice. We will miss you Charles Martinet.

I’m sure one of the things you’ll first notice is how super expressive the characters have become when doing any action like running or jumping. I just don’t get past Mario’s feet when he’s accelerating. Likewise, the way the power-up shot was animated with few frames to make it look like it was part of an NES game is simply brilliant. To top it off, we have levels full of colors that will fill your eyes as soon as you start playing. I would have loved to have seen the game running on the screen of a Switch OLED, but for now it was not possible. We have to wait for the review period.

Now that the already well-known Mushroom Kingdom was left aside to take us to visit the Flower Kingdom, you might think that in terms of art direction things would also get much crazier, however, at least in the demo, I didn’t see something so different; That is, the world still feels like part of Mario’s universe. I hope that when we can have the complete game, we will encounter levels beyond the classic lava, snow or forest. The above is not bad nor do I think it is a reason for concern, it is simply something that I think had to be highlighted in this content.

The new era of Mario 2D

The arrival of a new Mario game is always special for a lot of reasons. On the one hand we have how iconic the character is and will always be for the entire industry and on the other, there is the fact that if one reviews the history, at least of what has come out of Nintendo’s oven, it has never failed with a title from one of the main Mario series. Of course there are some better than others and certain points that are criticizable, but the virtues of these products always end up overshadowing their defects. Since it was shown, it was clear to us that Super Mario Bros. Wonder It was something very special and now that we were able to get our hands on it, I can confirm that this is the case even though we still have to try the full game.

Remember that Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be launched this October 20 as one of the main exclusives of the Nintendo Switch, a console that, as I already told you at the beginning of this previous special, does not seem to be closing its life cycle due to the enormous quality of new games that are being released. They continue to launch into their already spectacular catalog of experiences that you can’t have anywhere else.