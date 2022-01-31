Home page politics

Felix Durach

After the election of Friedrich Merz as chairman, the Union rose slightly in the polls and passed the SPD for the first time in five months.

Berlin – Friedrich Merz is supposed to get the CDU back on the road to success after the failures surrounding the defeat in the federal elections last September. After the postal votes were counted on Monday, the 66-year-old was confirmed as party leader of the Christian Democrats and thus successor to the failed chancellor candidate Armin Laschet. In a special session of the Union parliamentary group in mid-February, Merz is also to be elected group leader and would thus hold the two most important posts within the party.

The results of the four state elections to be held in 2022 will also show whether the 66-year-old can lead the CDU back to its old success. However, the new CDU chairman can already claim a first partial success on the day of his election. In a survey by the opinion research institute INSA on behalf of image-Zeitung, the CDU can record slight gains. Since the SPD has to take losses at the same time, the Christian Democrats have risen to become the strongest force in the INSA Sunday question for the first time in five months.

The CDU achieved 25 percent of the votes in the survey, improving by one percentage point compared to the previous survey. The SPD, on the other hand, lost two percentage points and, with 24 percent, took second place for the first time since August 16, 2021. The Union was able to overtake the SPD in a YouGov survey last week.

The Greens remain the third strongest force with 15 percent (+/-0) ahead of the FDP, which was the only governing party to record slight gains. The Free Democrats improved by one percentage point compared to the last poll. The AfD follows in fourth place with ten percent (-1) ahead of the Left Party, which with slight gains of 6.5 percent (+0.5) is again clearly above the five percent hurdle. The other parties account for seven percent (+0.5).

Poll: Traffic light coalition can defend majority – but Jamaica pulls past

Even if the traffic light coalition has lost overall, the SPD, Greens and FDP have a total of 51.5 percent and can thus defend their majority. Based on the survey results, however, a Jamaica alliance of Union, Greens and FDP would have a slightly larger majority of 52.5 percent.

A total of 2147 citizens were interviewed between January 28th and 31st as part of the survey. INSA specifies the maximum statistical error tolerance as +/-2.4 percentage points.(fd)