The judge of the National High Court, Alejandro Abascal, has admitted for processing the complaint filed by the Dignity and Justice Association against four former heads of ETA for making the decision to attack Terminal 4 of the Barajas airport on December 20, 2006, an attack that It claimed two fatalities (Diego Armando Estacio and Carlos Alonso Palate), around twenty wounded and broke the ETA ceasefire. The lawsuit has been filed against Jose Antonio Urrutikoextxea, Joshua Ternera; Airtzol Iriondo, alias Gurbitz; Mikel Carrera Sarobe, tie; and Ainhoa ​​Ozaeta, alias Korraia, for their presumed responsibility, as members of the ETA executive committee, in making the decision to attack that infrastructure. The legal action, however, is not directed against Francisco Javier López Peña, Thierry , nor against Garikoitz Aspiazu, Txeroki, heads of the terrorist group when the attack was perpetrated against the then brand new airport infrastructure of Madrid, according to the sentence of the attack and subsequent police investigations.

The magistrate has admitted the complaint for the alleged crimes of terrorist havoc, two completed crimes of terrorist murder and eight attempted crimes of terrorist murder against the four former heads of ETA “because of their status as dominators of the terrorist organization ETA from their position as top leaders of the management body, the executive committee or ZUBA (acronym for Zuzendaritza Batzordea or Management Commission) at the time of the attack”, according to the National Court.

The judge explains that the facts on which the complaint is based are fundamentally the involvement of ZUBA in the decision of the Barajas attack and in providing the Elurra commando with the van-bomb used, as can be deduced from judgment 18/210 of the High Court National. It also indicates the express and clear identification of the four defendants as leaders of ETA who formed the ZUBA steering committee at the time of the events and the express vindication of the attack on later dates by that body.

The magistrate expressly refers to the mention of the “decalogue of ETA militants” contained in the zutabe -information bulletin of the band- number 100, accrediting the full fungible or interchangeable availability of the members “to work in any task that the Organization may decide”, as well as the recognized “depth of the militancy that the members of ETA develop” ( internalization and willingness to comply with the guidelines and objectives of the chain of command).

The resolution indicates that the report prepared by the General Information Police Station, labeled as “members of the governing bodies of ETA”, of June 30, 2014, has been considered. All this has allowed the accumulation of data on its purposes, operation, leaders, members and “modus operandi”, and the judge considers Josu Urrutikoetxea Bengoetxea as responsible for the political apparatus; Aitzol Iriondo Yarza, head of the military apparatus; Mikel Kabikoitz Carrera Sarobe; responsible for the logistics apparatus, and Ainhoa ​​Ozaeta Mendicute, responsible for the treasury apparatus.

For this attack, the terrorists Mattin Sarasola, Igor Portu and Mikel San Sebastián were sentenced to sentences totaling 1,040 years in prison. The ruling, dated May 2010. During the trial it was learned that Garikoitz Aspiazu, Txeroki, pointed out the path that the executors should follow to Madrid, ordered them to do preliminary rehearsals and also to dress up.